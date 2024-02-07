First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of DMC Global worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $329.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

