First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hecla Mining worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,286,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,549 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HL opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

