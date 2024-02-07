First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,082 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Enhabit worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $22,827,000. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 218.8% in the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Enhabit stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

