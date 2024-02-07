First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after buying an additional 743,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 159,827 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,102,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

