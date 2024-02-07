FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 913.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $137,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $286.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $260.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

