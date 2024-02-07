Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,922,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.59% of Flex worth $186,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flex by 845.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Flex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.