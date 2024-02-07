Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,335,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

