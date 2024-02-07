FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$64.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.04. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

