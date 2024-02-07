FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$17.02 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.54, for a total transaction of C$185,410.00. Insiders have sold 242,791 shares of company stock worth $4,419,507 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

