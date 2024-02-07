FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABX. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.17.

ABX opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

