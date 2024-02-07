FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.06.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.78 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$39.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

