FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By B. Riley

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

