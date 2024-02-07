FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,388,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $10,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

