FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 219,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

