FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

