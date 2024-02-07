FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

PBA stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

