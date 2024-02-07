FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 627.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,258 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.