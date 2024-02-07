FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.38 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.44.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

