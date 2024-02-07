FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

