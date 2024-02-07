FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

