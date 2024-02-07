FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after buying an additional 3,464,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.