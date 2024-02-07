FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

GPN stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

