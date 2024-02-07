FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.45). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $35.06.
PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
