FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.45). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Free Report ) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

