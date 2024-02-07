FY2023 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

89bio Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

