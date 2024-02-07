FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at C$64.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.