FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$17.03 and a 1 year high of C$23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.74.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

