FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.10.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

