FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Cut by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

