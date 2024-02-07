FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.67.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,192 shares of company stock worth $382,510. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

