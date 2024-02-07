FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE:FR opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.05 and a one year high of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.