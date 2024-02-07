FY2023 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Cut by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

TSE FN opened at C$39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.78. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

