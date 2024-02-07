FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Cut by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.41.

FNV opened at C$144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.14. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

