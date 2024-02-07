FY2023 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

