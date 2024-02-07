FY2023 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Reduced by William Blair

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

