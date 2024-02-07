FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Boosted by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

