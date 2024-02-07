FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lowered by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:OR opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.