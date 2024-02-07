FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Decreased by B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($2.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

