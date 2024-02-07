GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
