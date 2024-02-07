Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

