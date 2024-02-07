Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Generac Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.