General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

