Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Genuine Parts worth $65,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

