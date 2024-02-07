Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Getty Realty

