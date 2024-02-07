Gibson Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

