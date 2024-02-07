GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.