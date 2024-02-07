Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

