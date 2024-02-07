Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,358,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 335,750 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

