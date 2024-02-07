Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of Halliburton worth $135,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

