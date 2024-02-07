Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

