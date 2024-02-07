Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $762.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

